Step Inside Katrina Kaif's old Mumbai home Step Inside Katrina Kaif's old Mumbai home

Star Katrina Kaif gives fans a tour into her old Mumbai abode which was nothing less than paradise on social media.



Katrina Kaif has shifted to her new Juhu apartment after marriage with Vicky Kaushal but has not yet forgotten about the Bohemian accents accentuating her old home space.

Her house was one of the most coziest celebrity homes of all times, although not humongous but classy and rich in style.

The star found inner peace and solace in there.





Kat used to live with her sister in her cozy and warm apartment, a mix of rustic and classy elements.





What caught the attention of the audience was the colorful print of her comfortable couch sitting under piles of cushions embellished with tassels and mirrors.

The wooden furniture of the house with geometric upholstery looked gorgeous.





Yellow lights illuminated her space while plain white walls added immense sophistication to the place.





The Raajneeti star used to spend hours posing across various elegant backdrops of her house sporting different attires.

Old memories still live on in the heart of the newlywed.

For the unversed, Kat was never fond of living in lavish houses but preferred comfort and style over anything.