Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja ring in New Year with romantic moments: See Post

Sonam Kapoor confesses love to her husband Annand Ahuja this new year: See Post

Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor starts her new year with a warm and loving wish for her husband Anand Ahuja, showcasing intense affection for him.



The superstar wants to make fond and special memories with her beloved this new year.

The Veere Di Wedding star took to her Instagram handle and shared a slew of pictures where the two looked perfect together and penned a heartfelt note stating, “Happy new year to the love of my life. He is not just every day phenomenal, he is every year phenomenal and the person I want to spend every new year with.”









Sonam and Anand tied the knot back in 2018 and since then have been packing the PDA.

Kapoor could not stop gushing over her beloved husband who has been with her through thick and thin and expressed gratitude over having such a good soul as her life partner.

The Ahuja’s were a sight to behold as they twinned in an all black attire and Kapoor pulled her look like a queen.





Sonam lives in a lavish mansion in London with her husband Ahuja and is often seen giving insights into special corners of her house.



