Mrunal Thakur tests positive for COVID-19, urges public to take precautions

Star Mrunal Thakur welcomed the new year on a worrisome note as she got diagnosed with COVID-19 and confirmed the news with her 3.4 million followers on social media.



The star has mild symptoms and is under isolation following the medical instructions of her doctor.

The Jersey star took to Instagram and shared the news in the form of a note which read, “I have tested positive for COVID 19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but I'm feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested immediately. Stay safe everyone!."





Her current condition left fans concerned about her health who prayed for her speedy recovery.

It is still undisclosed whether the star has been infected with the new variant or the old one.

Previously, the actress had been busy in the promotion of the film Jersey prior to Christmas after which she contracted the virus.

The virus is spreading in India like wildfire and many businesses including cinemas have gone into the lockdown phase, which will have a huge impact on the entertainment industry once again.