Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt give 2022 some hakuna matata energy with adventurous trip

Power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted chilling at a wildlife sanctuary in Kenya, Africa where they had jetted off to ring in the new year together.



The duo were having the time of their life exploring the wildlife safari, observing and hunting wild animals moving around freely.





A Tanzania born Danish author and designer Lisa Christofferson shared a picture on her Instagram page featuring Ali and Ranbir and wrote, “A chance to rendezvous while on safari. Had a wonderful time chatting with the super nice #Bollywood stars from India @aliaabhatt and #ranbirkapoor.”





In the picture Ranbir looked delighted as ever on a trip with his beloved.

Alia Bhatt had posted insights from her vacation on social media all charged up for 2022.

Ranbir and Alia have now become the topic of gossip since their trip together sparking marriage speculations.