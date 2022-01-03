Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir’s marriage in jeopardy?

s Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir’s marriage in jeopardyI?

Rumours about Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir’s split have been doing rounds on social media leaving fans concerned.

The disappearance of Ahad has piqued the interest of netizens as the couple have not been seen together since a very long time.

According to the keyboard warriors, the pair should come forward and clear the air on the rumors by either conforming to it or rejecting their split.

For the unversed, the Raza Mir family have been questioned regarding the situation but nobody has come up with a solid answer regarding this.

Ahad had not been present during Sajal’s Khel Khel Mein promotions which seemed that there was something not right between them.

The public is awaiting for some proof on this matter.