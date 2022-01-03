Kartik Aryan thrilled over taking up mega projects this year, starts 2022 on happy note

Bollywood star Kartik Aryan showcased intense enthusiasm over the kind of projects up in his kitty this year.

Kartik will be experimenting across diverse genres in his forthcoming flicks which would make 2022 exciting as ever for the audience.

In an exclusive conversation with Pink Villa, the Freddy actor said, "I feel really grateful looking at the way 2021 ended in terms of work and with all different films lined up next, I am very excited for 2022."

He added, "The way the audience accepted me in 'Dhamaka' as Arjun Pathak is just the validation I needed at this point because my next films will see me experiment in genres I have never tapped before. Hence the love from fans is my motivation to keep pushing those boundaries."

The star will be seen bagging multiple big-ticket films this year.