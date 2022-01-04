Jacqueline Fernandez in dismay over her mom’s deteriorating health condition

The year 2022 has not started on a good note for Jacqueline Fernandez as her mother Kim Fernandez has suffered a severe heart stroke in Bahrain.



Jacqueline’s parents have been residing in Bahrain for a couple of years now.

Kim was rushed to the hospital soon after the stroke and is under strict medical guidance provided.

In an interview with ETimes, the Bhoot Police star said, “My friends from Sri Lanka and my parents, who live in Bahrain, watch the news and panic when they see the situation in India. My parents desperately want me to live with them in Bahrain... Even my uncles and cousins in Sri Lanka are asking me to come and stay with them.”

Jacqueline’s family have been quite concerned about her safety since the pandemic started out globally and wanted her to live with them.

It has been very difficult for Jacqueline to cope up from afar since she heard the news of her mother’s worsening health situation.

Further details about her condition are soon to be revealed.