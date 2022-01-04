Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra on board romantic getaway, location undisclosed

Bollywood diva Kiara Advani shared a serene shot of the sky as she jetted off to a trip with her rumoured beaue Sidharth Malhotra to an unknown location.

Kiara could not keep calm as she admired the beauty of the clouds and the tall skyscrapers from the plane.

The Kabir Singh actress took to her Instagram stories and shared a picturesque view of the sky and the sea merging together which looked magical as ever.

Along with the picture, Advani aptly captioned, ‘Somewhere in the sky’ along with a bunch of emojis.

Apart from the breathtaking scenic view of the gorgeous sky, Advani also shared glimpses from her trip posing intimately with her boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra.

The couple came forward to wish their fans a very ‘Happy new year’ as they began 2022 on a happy note.