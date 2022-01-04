Kriti Sanon shares unseen glimpses from her fun London diaries: See post

Bollywood star Kriti Sanon was spotted making most of her time in Mayfair, London a while back shooting for Ganapath 2 and got a chance to explore the city to its core.



Kriti was enjoying the chilly winters of London posing amid stunning backgrounds and fans were left in awe of her style.

Taking to Instagram, the Mimi actress shared a bunch of unseen pictures from the trip and wrote, "#Throwback to when #Mimi was in Mayfair #London."

In the pictures, Sanon was standing in front of a restaurant called Mimi and seemed to be extremely excited.

The fashion icon wore an all black attire paired with boots and her long dyed hair did justice to the class of her outfit.

Having done a movie with the same name she chronicled the happy moments in the form of a beautiful frame.

Her fans and pals came forward to heap praises upon the diva.

One wrote, "Your looking very beautiful di.”