Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar confirm their wedding plans

Star Farhan Akhtar is all set to tie the knot in March 2022 with his long time girlfriend Shibani Dandekar, after years of dating.



Farhan and Shibani are the most adored celebrity couple of all times who often treat fans to their mushy romance and are always vocal about their affair.

Reportedly, the celebrity couple have been living together and do not want to delay their wedding any further.

The lovebirds have booked a 5-star hotel as their lavish wedding venue and almost every preparation has been completed with utmost dedication.

The wedding ceremony would be an intimate one and both the bride and groom have chosen Sabyasachi outfits for their big and special day.

Shibani and Farhan will kick off their wedding festivities despite a spike in cases.