Kalki Koechlin touches upon struggles of motherhood

Kalki Koechlin details her experience of embracing motherhood

Bollywood Actress Kalki Koechlin’s journey towards parenthood had been ‘tough’ as it took her almost a year to regain normalcy after giving birth.



Kalki welcomed a baby girl Sappho from her Israeli boyfriend Guy Hershberg in February last year.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar India, the Gully Boy star revealed, "The thing is, you end up starting from zero all over again (after giving birth). You find out who you really are, and also question your life, priorities, and what you want. The idea of a sense of self was very important to me. It took me nearly a year to get back a little bit of myself. I felt like I was owned by first, this foetus that was eating my insides, and then, by the service I had to give to this new baby, 24/7. It’s the hardest job I’ve ever done...to pick up the pieces of who I am, and to still want to be with my child. But also, knowing how to step away is really important."

Although, Kalki felt blessed over the honour of being a mother but considered it as one of the hardest jobs constantly at the service of a little child with little focus left on oneself.

Back then, Koechlin had introduced her baby to the world , showcasing Sappho’s footprints.







