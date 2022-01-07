Kareena Kapoor faces backlash for moving around freely post COVID recovery

Star Kareena Kapoor was criticized for coming out and interacting with people soon after her quarantine period ended and this act was really not appreciated by the netizens.



Kareena was spotted visiting a designer Manish Malhotra in a viral video and this offended the public as she had contracted the virus a few days back.

The Bodyguard actress was constantly roaming around Mumbai for various chores.

The starlet had tested positive for COVID-19 and faced a major setback as she was away from her husband and kids.

According to reports, Kareena Kapoor had gotten infected after attending a party hosted by director Karan Johar.