Arjun Kapoor stresses on the importance of close-knit family in cryptic post

Actor Arjun kapoor talked about the significance of blood relations in a lengthy note on social media.

Arjun is with the pandemic for the second time and amid quarantine he was spreading motivation through words of great wisdom and truth.

The Sardar Ka Grandson actor took to his Instagram stories and shared a cryptic post that read, “Family isn't always blood. It's the people in your life, who want you in theirs. The ones who accept you for who you are. The ones who would do anything to see you smile, and who love you no matter what.”

please wait while file is uploading on server

The informative message to his followers came soon after he revealed hating on creating a fake perception about his bong with his siblings and would rather prefer being honest about it.

In a previous interview with Masala.com Arjun opened up about his rapport with his step-sisters saying, “The good part is that they respect me and I respect them. I do tend to bully in the sense that I do tend to troll them from time to time because I have a snarky sense of humour and I do tend to crack a few extra jokes.”

The star has a good relationship with his sisters and always comes forward to support and protect them holding no grudges over past issues.