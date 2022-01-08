Richa Chadha, bae Ali Fazal amazed by the royalty of ancient Saudi Arabia: See

Bollywood couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal jetted off to the kingdom of Saudi Arabia to spend time amidst the ancient city ruins, Hegra.

The couple will be making lovely memories soaking into the rich culture of Saudi Arabia, gorging over their famous Arab cuisine.





Taking to the video-sharing platform, Ali Fazal shared snapshots from his trip with his beloved Richa showcasing the aerial view of Hegra and captioned it, "BECAUSE that's how its done. You walk to your chopper , get onto it. Land in the middle of a 2000 year old fiasco.. get into a jeep and go see Royalty buried in tombs. #Hegra #alula lots more to share."





Praising Richa by his side, the Fukrey actor wrote, "I start with this cuz finally i can have fun - this wonderful clown is here with me .. @therichachadha .. thank @blueabaya for making all of it just so amazing and immersive. Thanks suleiman for the in depth education of it all."

The duo made the public aware of the great history Saudi Arabia holds in terms of their ancient heritage sites with their adventures.

They could not keep calm over witnessing the beauty of the place.

Richa and Fazal have been waiting to tie the knot which has been prone to delays due to the pandemic but they have moved in together and have been giving fans insights into their travel dairies.