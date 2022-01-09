Anusha Sharma weighs in on her happy married life with hubby Virat Kohli

Starlet Anushka Sharma has been dishing out major couple goals with hubby Virat Kohli and talked about how her life changed for the good after marriage.



Anushka had left millions of hearts broken after tying the knot with her beloved.

Getting hands on Anushka’s throwback interview, the Zero actress had said,, “I’m married to my best friend. I’m married to my confidant. I’m married to someone I love so dearly just because of the human being that he is. You talk about being misunderstood in life and then you meet someone, who understands you completely. Then the world doesn’t exist. So for him and me, when we’re together, the world ceases to exist. We find solace in one another because of the similarities we share as people. Even when we were dating each other, it was the same thing. I feel extremely happy because he’s my family”.

Anushka takes pride in Virat Kohli every second of the day for being the best confidant and protector for her.

As of now, the couple are parents to an adorable little girl Vamika and exert all their energy on catering towards her care.

The duo make an example of one happy family and are often seeing rejoicing on trips together.