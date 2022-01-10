Priyanka Chopra debuts new caramel hairstyle: See

Star Priyanka Chopra flaunts her new hair look in a video clip with Ariana Grande’s song New Hair playing in the background.

Chopra had styled her hair in big waves and even added a touch of some golden-caramel highlights, looking gorgeous as ever.

The superstar displayed her infectious smile as she gushed over her new look.

Sharing a video of her new hairstyle on twitter, the Bajirao Mastani actress wrote, “New year new hair” with Ariana Grande’s song doing justice to her look.

The starlet started off her new year on a good note.

Hollywood icon Ariana Grande seemed to be Priyanka’s favorite.