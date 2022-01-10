Sanjay Dutt hopes for return of cinematic releases

Sanjay Dutt hopes for the best pertaining to cinematic releases

Actor Sanjay Dutt wants the audiences to enjoy his movies on the big screen but it seems impossible as once again cinemas are being closed down owing to the new Omicron scare.



In the past 2 years, Dutt has had three OTT releases and really missed being on the big screen.

In an exclusive conversation with Hindustan Times, the Panipat actor said, “My projects ,Shamshera, KGF2 and Prithiviraj are magnum opuses, and I was extremely excited and looking forward to their release. But, with the current situation of surge in Covid cases, everything is up in the air and uncertain.”

Further adding, he stated, “These films are made for big screen experience but this can only be enjoyed when the Covid 19 situation for the country is under control. Right now, I only hope that things get better for us and for that people have to continue to take precautions and mask up.”

Talking about the advantages of cinematic releases, the actor revealed, “The big screen has its own charm and it allows audiences to enjoy a film in its full spectrum and glory. But there’s no denying how cinema is evolving and with the boom of the OTT platform, audiences in every corner now have access to so much content that caters to every need. So both these in my opinion are equally important and can beautifully co-exist.”