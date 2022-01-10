Samantha Lockwood breaks silence on link-up with Salman Khan

American model Samantha Lockwood seemed to have reacted to the dating rumours with Bollywood actor Salman Khan after being spotted at a wedding and Khan’s 56th birthday bash.

Lockwood called Salman Khan a ‘nice guy’ but does not want to be referred to as ‘his girlfriend’.

The public seemed to have speculated over their alleged romance post recent hang out.

In a new interview, Lockwood revealed, “I think people talk a lot. I think people can say a lot about nothing.”

While heaping praises over the Ek Tha Tiger actor, she explained, “I met Salman and he’s a very nice guy, that’s all there is to say about that. So I don’t know where people get that idea from.”

“I mean I met him, I met Hrithik, nobody says anything about me and Hrithik. So I don’t know where this news comes from but obviously, it gets spun out of proportion” elaborated Lockwood.

Calling Salman’s birthday bash an elegant evening the star seemed to be quite impressed by his warm nature.