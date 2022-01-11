Ananya Panday weighs in on sailing through the last year: 'I learnt a lot about myself'

Bollywood sensation Ananya Panday looked back on how the previous year of 2021 had been for her both personally and professionally as she sat down for an interaction.



2021 had surely been tough for the entertainment business owing to the pandemic issue which had led to closure of cinema halls, movie makers had to navigate through new territories which was challenging in itself.

In an interview with Bombay Times, the Khaali Peeli actress said, “ In the last 2 years I have learnt a lot about myself. Qualities such as patience , power of self love and gratitude were slowly instilled in me with time.”

Further adding, Ananya stated, “I think we all learned that we don’t need much to be happy and the importance of enjoying the smaller things in life. I won’t lie; there have been a few challenges, but I definitely feel I’ve come out of 2021 much stronger and more mature. I’m ready to go and shoot, and work. There’s also a larger sense of empathy I’ve noticed not just in myself but in everyone around as well.”

“We have witnessed so many wonderful stories and performances and I think it adds a sense of courage in filmmakers and actors to go ahead and make the films and tell the stories that they’ve been afraid to do so far. I think it’s the best time to be an artiste right now. We have gained a lot with the OTT boom” concluded Panday.

As 2022 is here, Panday hopes on the good times and aims to make the best use of it.