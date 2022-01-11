Mom Madhu Chopra turns chef for Priyanka Chopra amid recent reunion

Priyanka Chopra reunited with her mother Madhu Chopra once again in London and the latter shared glimpses from their evening together on social media.

Priyanka is very attached to her mother and both are practically inseparable.

The mother and daughter duo always manage to spend quality time with each other be it attending movie screenings or spending vacations together.

The celebrity mother could not keep calm over meeting up with her daughter once again and prepared Priyanka’s favourite meal.

Taking to Instagram stories, Madhu was spotted holding a bowl of chicken as she geared up to prepare biryani for the Baywatch starlet and wrote, “The chef for the evening at Priyanka’s home in London. Making her favourite Biryani.”

It seemed that chicken biryani was Priyanka’s most favorite desi dish of all times and gorged over the wholesome Indian meal.

Madhu takes pride in her daughter’s efforts and hard work she puts in to her career which was evident when the former accompanied Priyanka during the promotions of her newly released movie Matrix.