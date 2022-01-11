Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor test negative after tough fight with COVID-19

Star sisters Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor had tested positive for the virus in the first week of January and after days of quarantine the stunners have now been diagnosed as negative.



Taking to Instagram, the starlet Janhvi announced the news of her health scare to millions of followers who were shocked upon the sudden revelation.

She wrote, "Hey guys! So me and my sister tested positive for Covid-19 on the 3rd of January. We have now completed the BMC required days of home isolation and have both tested negative. First two days were tough, and then every other day got better. The only way to protect ourselves from this virus is to mask up and vaccinate! Take care everyone!!"

After their step- brother Arjun Kapoor, the sisters also battled with the virus, the first 2 days being very tough.

Janhvi urged her fans to take precautions and mask up at all times in closed and crowded places.

Last week on Sunday, Janhvi had shared a picture where she was spotted with a thermometer in her mouth looking pale as ever and fans speculated that something was not right.

Amidst isolation, the starlet had spent alone time reading books, brushing up her painting skills and playing with her pet.

Both the sisters got infected at the same time.

Their entire household including dad Boney Kapoor were left in a state of panic after their virus diagnosis.

The sisters are now free of quarantine and are taking extra care.