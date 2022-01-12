Vaani Kapoor basking in the appreciation for her acting prowess

Actress Vaani Kapoor is happy to have reached that stage in her life where her acting chops are being fully recognized as until now she was only considered as a ‘ good dancer’ and ‘ rom com’ actor and talked about in candid chat.

Vaani received praise for her performance in the latest big screen outing Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui where the starlet essayed the role of a trans woman.

In an exclusive conversation with Hindustan Times, the Bell Bottom actress said, “Everywhere, people would say, ‘You dance really well’, and I would be like, ‘I also act’. Maybe I don’t get that meaty parts enough to showcase [my acting skills]. I am not trying to be immodest here and say ‘I know how to act’ and of course it’s also the director (Abhishek Kapoor) who has presented me in a certain way in this film, and it worked.”

Further elaborating, Vaani revealed, “With the emergence of women-driven films, women get good parts to play. But it’s a long way to go where audiences need to give such films a chance, and give it enough so that the box-office numbers doesn’t look shabby, for the makes to have the courage to cast and make more films which are driven by women, or give them meatier parts.”

Both Vaani’s Bell Bottom and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui had cinematic releases and this made her lucky.