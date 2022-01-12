Nida Yasir has THIS surprise for fans





Host Nida Yasir was spotted relishing in the star-studded wedding festivities of her brother and has something in the box to surprise her fans with.

The former actress turned host took to Instagram and unveiled the first look of the bride, her bhabi and announced some good news.





Since Nida hosts a morning show, her brother and his wife will be coming live on her show on the 13th of this month and will spill some details about their personal life.

This would surely be a treat for her lovely fans who really want to get a peek into her family.

Nida loves to hog the limelight with new stuff and this time too she did not shy away from exciting the audience by bringing the newlyweds in sight.