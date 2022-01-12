Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora parted ways ?

Lovebirds Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have reportedly gone their separate ways after 4 years of dating.

The rumours have been doing rounds on social media and the public are wondering as to what made them take such a step.

The couple first sparked romance in 2019 after Malaika’s divorce from husband Arbaaz Khan.

Neither of them have come up with a statement concerning their split.

They had been going quite strong in their love but despite all this their age gap always remained a matter of discussion among the public and were often trolled.

Recently, Malaika had been spotted with her beloved at a vacation in Maldives and both were having the time of their life.

The Ishaqzaade star was a shield in Malaika’s life and would do anything to respect her and make her feel adored.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the duo to come forward and spill all on the issues that have arised, if the news comes out to be true.