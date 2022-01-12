Yami Gautam opens up on perks of getting married to director Aditya Dhar

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam is thrilled on getting married to Aditya Dhar. She spills the pros of being his one and only are great.



The couple have been married for over 6 months now and have been treating the audience to their mushy romance every now and then.

In an interview with Gulf news tabloid, the Bhoot Police actress said, “I don’t defend it [nepotism], nor do I feel the need to defy it. I will be wasting my own time if I do that … I have always generated opportunities for myself based on my acting abilities and how professional I am.”

She added,“The perks of marrying Aditya Dhar are more than just getting acting jobs in his films."

Yami had surprised her fans when she broke the news of her wedding by sharing glimpses from her nuptials.