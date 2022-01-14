Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal back to work, might star together

Newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal returned to their normal work routines post marriage and do not mind getting busy once again.

There are high chances that the duo might come together in a project and are all set to showcase their talents in different films alongside A-list stars of the industry.

After a week of wedding festivities and a brief honeymoon the couple feel good on being productive once again.

Vicky Kaushal will be starring alongside Sara Ali Khan in an untitled romantic comedy in Indore while Kat will be playing lead role in the film Tiger 3 with co-star Salman Khan.

Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi will also be next in line to grace the screens with Katrina Kaif.

According to reports, the lovebirds will feature in the film Jee Le Zaraa together.