Sidharth Malhotra aims to make a difference with inspiring lessons for life

Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra indulged in some deep contemplation and thinking as he penned down useful lessons for fans that could alter their life and thinking.



The star is an avid social media user who never ceases to impress fans by providing a peek into his activities and the words of motivation he often shares to boost love for life.

The Student of The Year actor took to the photo-blogging site and shared a striking ‘hmm’ pose looking suave in messy hair and a light beard and wrote, “My hmm pose. Change your thinking & it will change your life...”





Malhotra’s deep brown eyes were enough to steal the hearts of his fans as he stood pondering over something useful in the picture.

Malhotra urged the public to make their life easier by following in his words of wisdom.

In a few hours, the star will be ringing in his birthday.