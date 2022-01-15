Shahid Kapoor pokes fun at Mira Rajput in romantic post: See

Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput are an example of one loving couple and the former teased his beloved while he penned down sweet words in IG reel.

The actor who is known for his intense charm, grace and professionalism gave social media a taste of some gooey romanticism.

His words of affection were targeted towards his wife Mira Rajput who was blissfully unaware of being a part of a lovely video made by her hubby.

In the video, the lovebirds were spotted seated feet's apart where Shahid grinned and kissed Mira's silhouette while she focused on her phone.

Captioning the reel, Shahid wrote jokingly, “Her first love is what she is staring at. But I’m ok being her second love also.”

“What to do…Love is like that only” he quipped.

He added the song Maiyya Mainu by Sachet Tandon in the background.





His wife Mira reacted to the video and wrote, “Naaah you’re my first love,” along with heart emoticons.

The lovebirds sparked romance and got married in 2015 and share two adorable children Misha and Zain.

Despite his on-screen chemistries with stunning A-list stars of the industry the icon continues to hold immense love for his wife and both are often seen stealing the spotlight with their mushy romance.