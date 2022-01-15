Tara Sutaria snuggles with her furry pups on sets of ' Heropanti 2'

Bollywood star Tara Sutaria welcomed her furry pals and had the time of her life doting on them at the sets of film Heropanti 2 and fans were left in awe of their closeness and bond.



Tara’s love for dogs is evident through the way she showered affection on them and kept them happy.

Out of all Tara opted for one whom she named Spotty and happily cuddled with him.

The Tadap star took to Instagram and shared a slew of snaps with dogs and penned it with an adorable caption saying, “Welcoming the littlest and newest guest to our set of Heropanti 2.. ( I have decided to name the happy chappy, Spotty! ) With an ever wagging tail, many licks and lots of love to give, he is what all strays are about.”





Her fans and followers could not get over all the cuteness in one frame.

Tara has been making headlines with her strong romance with Aadar Jain.