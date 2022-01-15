Alia Bhatt poses in pensive mood amidst books: See

Alia Bhatt takes the internet by storm as she sat among a collection of books in casuals contemplating.

Alia’s love for reading has been discovered and this surely was a real treat to fans.

The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania starlet took to Instagram and shared a breathtaking picture of herself flaunting her mood in the library amongst literature and wrote, “Here but not there, always far away somewhere”.





Bhatt was a vision in casuals as she donned a checkered shirt with grey trousers. Her long tresses were completely left open and her panache was undoubtedly winning hearts.

Alia is dating Ranbir Kapoor and both have been treating fans with glimpses from their love game which has been going strong.