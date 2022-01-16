Kareena Kapoor adds quirky twist to her lazy weekend blues: See Post

Pataudi begum Kareena Kapoor gave her weekend ‘blues’ a makeover as she shared a stunning picture on social media.



Kareena’s beauty has always been a delight for her gram fam and exhibits great talent in keeping her huge fan base intrigued with her jaw-dropping clicks.

The diva’s weekend had been lazy as she was spotted lounging around on a couch dressed in a white tee and went on treating her fans with a glimpse of her beauty statement.

Taking to Instagram, the Jab We Met starlet shared a close-up snap showcasing her stunning blue eye liner and captioned it “Blues” with a heart emoticon.

Her makeover looked flawless and enhanced her attractiveness.