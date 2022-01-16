Coke Studio season 14: Abida Parveen, Naseebo Lal's hypnotically soulful song 'Tu Jhoom' out now

Coke Studio season 14 released it’s very first song titled Tu Jhoom featuring Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal who gave the soulful music a twist.



Tu Jhoom is a hypnotically nostalgic song which has got to the audience’s hearts in the best of ways.

Fans were left star-struck with amazing music production done by Xulfi and a breathtaking performance given by the two legendary artists of Pakistan as they sang their hearts out.

Netizens seemed to agree with the pairing and the real magic that came out of it as a consequence.

The song is being showered with praise by fans and celebrities alike.

Star Ahmed Ali Butt was left stunned and took to his official Instagram handle and shared a picture from the new song and captioned it “Bravo, Bravo, Bravo.”

Tu Jhoom is out now on streaming platforms and the public can have a look at it and dance to the beats.

Abida Parveen is the queen of Pakistani sufi music and her warm welcome to Naseebo Lal has won hearts.



