Bollywood stars express sheer sadness upon Virat Kohli's withdrawal as test Captain

Several showbiz personalities reacted as Virat Kohli stepped down as a Test Captain for the Indian Cricket team this Saturday.



Kohli announced the decision in a statement posted to his social media accounts.

The Indian Cricket team expressed disappointment over Virat's dismissal from captainship and hoped it to be short-lived.

Suniet Shetty tweeted, “Aye Captain. Thank You. For the sweat. The blood. The tears of joy. For making us a relentless winning force anywhere in the world. For taking bouncers on the chin for us and making us No 1. Teary-eyed but grateful forever #GOAT @imVkohli. Keep winning for India.”

Swara Bhasker called Virat a leader in true sense and Vivek Oberoi also wrote, , “It’s been a phenomenal journey to being the world’s #1 Test team & making winning series overseas a wonderful habit, but as they say, all good things come to an end. Here’s to you, Captain King Kohli, take a bow and now unleash your bat without the extra weight and fly. #ViratKohli.”

Virat Kohli wrote in a statement, “It’s been 7 years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance every day to take the team in the right direction. I’ve done the job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there. Everything has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test captain of India, it’s now.”

His star wife Anushka Sharma stood through thick and thin and also wiped her hubby's tears as he leaves his position.