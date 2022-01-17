Vidya Balan to star in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2?

Anees Bazmee, the director of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 talked about whether or not famed Bollywood star Vidya Balan would appear in his film.

Vidya Balan essayed the role of a female-lead in the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa and it is unsure if she will be part of the latest movie.

In an interview with Mid-Day, Balan said, “If the film is Bhool Bhulaiyaa, she has to be there in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.Let the rest be a surprise!”





During a chat with Bollywood Hungama previously, Vidya had revealed details regarding her appearance and stated, “Let’s just say I am not in the film. So, I am not going to say anything more.”

Kartik Aryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani would be the main characters in the movie.

The film will hit screens in March 2022.