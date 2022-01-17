Vicky Kaushal amps up his style game in early morning snap: See

Vicky Kaushal lit up the gram as he dropped a fresh morning picture from the sets of his film in Indore.



The actor has now returned to work after a brief honeymoon stay and is working with much dedication.

While Vicky has been making the most of his married life, his undying love for his career has been winning him a lot of appreciation.

The star broke millions of hearts when he tied the knot with his ladylove Katrina Kaif.

Keeping up with the trajectory, the Sardar Udham actor shared some stunning pictures of himself marking it a perfect start of the week.





Vicky was going strong in his style game as he was dressed in denims and a grayish-black jacket with a quirky print on the hoodie giving off major winter vibes.

To note, Vicky has been occupied in the shooting of his yet to be titled movie with Sarah Ali Khan.

Interestingly, this will mark Sarah’s first collaboration with Vicky.