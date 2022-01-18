Parineeti Chopra ready to venture production

Famed star Parineeti Chopra is all set to take up a new role as film producer and wants to create a name for herself, talking about it in latest interaction.



After exciting back-to-back releases as an actress Parineeti now wishes to work towards the production side.

In an interview with ETimes, the Ishaqzaade actress said, “I think this year, I will definitely be thinking about it because I want to back content that is a little more out there and the kind of stuff that is not being made right now”.

Further adding, she stated, “I think it is beautiful that now there are more female lyricists, writers, directors and producers… this is like an entirely new chapter of the workforce that has come into the industry”.

The aspirant producer wishes to create such a content that is a little more different and interesting.

Parineeti is one of the bankable artists of B-town and reached heights of fame through her hard work.