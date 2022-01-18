Siddhant Chaturvedi gets himself swanky Harley Davidson

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi got himself a swanky bike, a new luxurious Harley Davidson and shared glimpses of it on social media.



Siddhant was the first actor in B-town to get his hands over the customized model of the V-Rod Harley Davidson.

Taking to Instagram, the Gully Boy star shared a string of pictures posing on his expensive bike and wrote, "Harley Le Li.”





He also dropped two more pictures flaunting his new edition and captioned, "and it’s finger Lickin’ good!”





Fans could not keep calm and bombarded the post with congratulatory messages.

One user wrote, “Bhai Sahab” with fire emoticons.

Chaturvedi was a sight to behold in a black T-shirt and jacket as he excitedly showed off his bike to the world.







