Shah Rukh Khan returns to limelight after 4- month long hiatus: See

King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan is finally back on Instagram as he shared a TV commercial for an electronic brand after a four-month long break from social media.



Khan’s last post was on Ganesh Chaturthi last year and after the arrest of his son Aryan Khan in an alleged drug case the superstar had completely shut himself off from the digital world.

Shah Rukh took to Instagram and posted the ad where he featured with wife Gauri Khan and wrote, “Very few times you associate with a product that has such a harmony of art and technology.”





The advertisement opened up with the Dilwale star driving a luxury car to get to a lavish bungalow. Making himself comfortable on the couch he switches on a rollable television. Soon after that Gauri also walks in and the two get seated on a couch to watch the television.

For the unversed, the commercial garnered around 6 lakh views within an hour and his fans were pleased on seeing him return with such glamour.