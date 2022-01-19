Varun Dhawan's most trusted chauffeur Manoj Sahu passes away





Bollywood star Varun Dhawan’s driver Manoj Sahu died due to a heart attack and this came as an utter shock to the actor.

Sahu was immediately rushed to the nearest hospital in Bandra where the doctors declared him dead.

At the time of the incident Varun was busy shooting at the Mehboob Studio and as soon as he heard the news Dhawan rushed to the hospital and stayed there for a long time.

After the news of Sahu’s death, Varun was all miserable as he left the place with a small face.

The news has been confirmed by the Coolie No 1 star’s management team on social media and did rounds.

Manoj was an extremely trusted driver who served the Dhawan family for years.

Taking to Instagram, the Student Of The Year actor shared a throwback video clip in remembrance of Manoj and paid him a heartfelt tribute with sweet words as he mourns his demise by saying, “Manoj has been in my life for the last 26 years. He was my everything. I have no words to express my grief but all I want is people to remember him for his amazing wit and humour and the passion he had for life. I will always be grateful I had u in my life Manoj dada”.





Manoj had dropped Varun to the studio after which he started complaining of a chest pain.