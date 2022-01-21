Ali Fazal seeks spiritual healing during pilgrimage, fans react

Indian actor Ali Fazal garnered immense love from his Muslim fans after his holy trip to Mecca and Medina and videos from his journey went viral in an instant.



Fazal took some quality break from his busy work routine to spend time serving and worshiping God.

Taking to the blogging site, the Khamoshiyan star shared a sneak peek of his solo trip and penned it with a lengthy caption saying, “To Medina and then Mecca! What a way to end my shoot! I am truly blessed I think in many ways. I like to think at least. This one was for Amma and Nana. Their loss will never heal me .. maybe healing isn’t the answer. Seeking is. We’ll find out. But I prayed n I prayed for all those around me. Family, friends, and all the people in need of love. There are just too many.”

He further wrote, “And guess what? There's even more love to give and get. So sit tight you’all.. i just pumped some serious love atchya!!! For all the atheists.. consider this one big meditation that just wont go wrong. Too many energies at play. Way too many.”





He has dedicated this great spiritual trip to his late mother and grandfather praying for their peace.

His post received a lot of love and praise from his fan base who appreciated his efforts tending to his religious duties amidst demanding career.

Fazal's girlfriend Richa was proud of her beloved and showered love upon him.







