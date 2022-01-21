Rhea Chakraborty misses late Sushant Singh Rajput on birth anniversary

Rhea Chakraborty paid emotional tribute to late Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary today with a throwback picture where they were seen goofing around.

That seemed to be one of Rhea’s most cherished and favorite moments of all time.

In remembrance of Sushant who she dated, Rhea shared a flashback memory from the gym and penned, “Miss you so much” with a red heart emoticon to complete her sentence.

The video was set with Pink Floyd’s Wish You Were Here.





On June 14, 2020 the much loved and renowned Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai home which had sent shockwaves throughout India.

Rhea has been accused and charged for having a hand in his alleged suicide.

The beauty still longs for Sushant and is often seen sharing tidbits from her romantic journey with late Rajput.