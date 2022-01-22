Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child through surrogacy

Power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have every reason to be overjoyed as they announced the birth of their child via surrogacy on social media.



The duo have been having babies on their mind for a very long time and have finally embraced the journey of parenthood.

While the gender of the kid has not been revealed, there has been a conjecture as to whether Priyanka-Nick’s baby is a boy or a girl.

Turning to the photo-blogging site, the Bajirao Mastani starlet confirmed the happy news tagging her hubby Nick in the post saying, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”





As per sources, it is claimed that the two icons wish to have “ at least two children” in the future.

Priyanka and Nick have requested privacy.

Fans have been left thrilled as the news have been doing rounds online and would be seeing their favourite in the role of parents.