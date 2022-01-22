'Gehraiyaan': Deepika Padukone's role revisits her past experiences in romantic thriller

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone had to dig deep into her character and be emotionally ‘naked’ taking some hints from her past to essay a role in the film Gehraiyaan.

The starlet who is working with Shakun Batra for the first time will be seen as Alisha in a completely different avatar.

In an interview with Times of India, the Om Shanti Om star said, "I had to dig deep and revisit places that weren’t pleasant. I had to revisit experiences from my own life, as well as my experience of dealing with mental health issues. All of that helped me play this character that needed to be raw, naked and vulnerable.”

Shakun Batra had his own views regarding the film and stated, "Here, infidelity is not under the garb of finding that one true love. I am trying to explore relationships that step outside the conventional boundaries.”

The film is based on the true power of love, lust and longing and about the choices made keeping these three elements in mind.

Sometimes, lust takes precedence over love and at times love takes the bashing for its innocence.

Fans have been excited ever since the trailer launch of the movie.

Gehraiyaan is slated for an OTT release on February 11.