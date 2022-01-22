'Main Chala': Salman Khan teases fans with romantic music video

Renowned Bollywood actor Salman Khan shared the teaser of his upcoming song Main Chala that garnered much love and praise among fans.



The song is a romantic melody and will be released in January 2022 as per the Kick actor.

Lulia Vantur and Guru Randhawa have been shown alongside Salma Khan in the music video.

The Ek Tha Tiger star took to IG and uploaded the reel and penned it with a caption stating, “ Lose yourself in the romantic tunes of Main Chala.”





The actor requests fans to ‘tune in’ as the wait is over.

Khan was spotted in a different light in the song and his fan base has truly been enamored by it.