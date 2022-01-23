Shraddha Kapoor becomes the sole officiator of her bestie's marriage ceremony

Friendships transcend professions and putting this into practise the Bollywood diva Shraddha Kapoor did something extremely special for her best friend and makeup artist on her wedding day.



Shraddha Kapoor turned officiator for her pals wedding and married her bestie off with her lover in front of close relatives.

Sharing the video titled ‘The Wedding story’, Naik thanked the starlet for being there for her and penned a heartwarming note and wrote, "Dear Shraddie, From getting introduced in a professional set up 12 years back to becoming friends then best friends to you being the officiator of my wedding We’ve come a long way! Thank You for officiating our wedding. It meant the world to me & Richie!"





In the reel, Shraddha was spotted asking her MUA and her fiancé if they would exchange vows.

The Street Dancer 3 actress looked gorgeous as ever in a lavender outfit and left fans in awe with her stunning beauty.

Shraddha received huge acclaim for her sweet gesture.