Sidharth Malhotra drops dreamy Sunday ecstasy from vacay: See

Sidharth Malhotra drops dreamy Sunday beauty from vacay: See

Famed Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra professed his love for nature as he shared a snap from his vacay on a lazy Sunday on social media.



Sidharth is a water lover and there are no two ways about it as the star is geared up for scuba diving and snorkeling.

Taking to Instagram, the Kapoor and Sons actor treated fans with a breathtaking picture taking a dip in the sea in bright neon shorts and adding a wise qoute he wrote, "Keep your face always toward the sunshine - and shadows will fall behind you.” Walt Whitman #sundayquotes."





Fans were speculating that Malhotra might be on a holiday in Maldives with rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani but the location and details are undisclosed for now.

Sidharth made the Sunday better for his audience as they had something to look forward towards.

The actor has ringed in a jolly trip amidst hectic work routines.