Ranveer Singh gushes over wife Deepika Padukone: 'My sweet girl'

Ranveer Singh gushes over wifey Deepika Padukone : 'My sweet girl'

Actor Ranveer Singh gives a huge shout out to wife Deepika Padukone as she exuded regal vibes in the trailer launch of the film Gehraiyaan.



Giving the film a big thumbs up Ranveer could not hold back his feelings for Deepika.

Ranveer has always been supportive towards his wife and never became an obstacle in her journey towards success.

Turning to the photo-blogging site, the Simmba actor dropped a stunning picture of Deepika and captioned it, “My sweet girl lookin like a Fazillion bucks. Moody, seductive, and intense! Domestic neo-noir? Please sign me up. All the favs Shakun Batra, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa.”





Singh wished to be casted next to his wife and with all other starlets who have gained numerous acclaim with their dedication.

Deepika will essay the role of Alisha in the film and had to dig deep into her character and past relationships to bring in the feel.