Akshay Kumar invests in new property worth 7.8 crores: Sources

Famed Bollywood face Akshay Kumar has a knack for making headlines and this time as well he grabbed attention after he purchased an apartment for 7.8 crore in Mumbai, as per sources.



Reports quoted by Zapkey.com claim that, “ The documents of this new apartment state that it is located on the 19th floor of the Joy Legend building in Mumbai’s Khar West. It is an 1878 sq ft apartment and came with four car parks. Reportedly, the property was registered on January 7 this year.”

While this piece of useful information has become the talk of the town, an official confirmation from the superstar is still awaited on this matter.

To note, this is not the first property Akshay has invested in as he owns a sea-facing duplex in Mumbai’s Juhu area and also others in Goa and Mauritius.

The Once Upon A Time in Mumbai actor seems to be intensely wealthy with the amount of properties he has in different parts of the world.

Fans have been amazed with Akshay's great passion for buying houses.