Deepika Padukone wishes to essay THIS royal persona on screen

Bollywood starlet Deepika Padukone is in love with royal personalities and expressed her desire to play a role of one in a biopic as she shared her thoughts about it.



From Mastani in the film Bajirao Mastani to Rani in Padmavati and Tara in Tamasha the actress has showcased her many sides time and again.

Back in 2018, at a round table conference the star was asked which person living or dead would she like to play on screen.

Deepika who was part of that panel spilled all about her fascination for one persona and said, "I was just obsessed with Diana. Just the way she was with people. I can watch her videos over and over again, especially those when she is interacting with people who have come to see her. I can't even explain it. I was shattered when that news broke. I have never cried for anyone else but I cried for her. I feel a strange connection with her. I feel like I know her without even having to meet her."

Deepika was extremely heartbroken and grieved when the news of Diana's death had taken a toll over the world and she continues to remember the princess for her humble nature who was a source of inspiration for her.