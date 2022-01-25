Shraddha Kapoor kicks off her cozy morning on happy note: See

As the crisp winter air in Mumbai led to an unusually cold week the Bollywood diva Shraddha Kapoor soaked it all in as she tucked into a jacket and sipped on her morning tea.



The coastal city has been receiving light rains which has made the weather as pleasant and cozy as ever.

On Tuesday, the Half Girlfriend starlet shared a series of pictures with 68.4 million followers and wished them a ‘good morning’.





In the snaps, the starlet was seen wearing a navy blue jacket looking active sitting beside one corner of her window as she kicked off her day by admiring the nature and view of the sea from her house.

Fans could not hold back their sentiments as they completely adored the starlet’s no-makeup innocent look.

Shraddha’s love for chai is evident as she was enjoying the warmth of it on a chilly January.